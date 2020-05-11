Obituaries » Matilda Couch

Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus the services will be private. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.

Matilda Couch, 89 of Hebron, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and making rag rugs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Couch; son, Clyde Couch; and parents, Dan and Tempie Collins Young.

Survivors include sons, Burley Couch, Don (Roberta) Couch and Harold Couch; daughter, Dianne (William) Fields; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brothers, Bob Young, Ed (Zora) Young, Noah (Ann) Young and David Young; and sister, Vadis Couch.

