Obituaries » Mason E. Boots

Mason E. Boots, age 76 of Burlington, passed away May 5, 2021. Mason was born February 16, 1945 to the late James Boots and Virginia Wilson in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mason was the owner and operator at Boots’ Barber Shop for 20 years and retired from Boone County schools after serving as a bus schedule supervisor. After retirement, he worked at the Creation Museum. Mason was a Freemason and served as a deacon at his church, Hebron Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball and was a die-hard UK fan.

Mason is survived by his wife of 55 years: Kaye Boots, daughters: Lucinda (Trevor) Mason and Katie (Tommy) Fritts, grandchildren: Kendall, Charlotte and Emma Mason and Lily Boots, nephew: Todd Toole, niece: Connie Minch and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by parents and his sister: Rita Boots

A Visitation will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and from 9:00 am – 10:30 am on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10:30 am. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 2:30 pm at Owenton Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hebron Baptist Capital Expense Fund (PO Box 92 Hebron, KY 41048) or St. Elizabeth Hospice (483 S Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017).