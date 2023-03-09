Obituaries » Maryann Stamates

No services locally.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Maryann Frances (Koscielniak) Stamates, 92, of Florence, Kentucky, formerly of Cheektowaga, New York, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Maryann was born on January 25, 1931 in Buffalo, New York to Martin and Dora (Milesczyk) Koscielniak. She was a homemaker who loved gardening and actively serving her community, whether it be through her involvement in the PTA, a Den-Mother, church activities or supportive roles at Southline Fire Company.

Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene G. Stamates in 1995; a grandson, Travis Stamates; her parents; and her siblings, Matthew, Steven, Walter and Edwin Koscielniak.

Survivors include her sons, Stephen (Kathy) Stamates, Timothy (Susan) Stamates and Mark Stamates; grandchildren, Eric, Megan, Miciah, Nicholas, Lucas and Marcus; and six great grandchildren.

No services locally. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger, Kentucky is assisting the family. Kazmierczak Funeral Home, 3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, New York is handling the services in New York. Interment will be in St. Adalbert’s Cemetery, Lancaster, New York.