Mary Virginia Feldman (nee: Schumacher), 91, of Cincinnati, formerly of Bellevue, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Mary Jean was a homemaker. She was a member of the Legion of Mary at the former Sacred Heart Parish in Bellevue, KY. She also helped with the bereavement committee and taught CCD classes at church. She volunteered at the Parish Kitchen, Transitions and was a substitute teacher at the Bellevue Public Schools.

Mary Jean was born July 25, 1929 in Covington, KY to the late Ernest Schumacher and Josepha (nee: Thobe) Schumacher.

She was preceded in death by Husband, William J. Feldman on August 2, 2010.

Mary Jean was the beloved mother to her Daughters, Susan (Chris) Cottingham, Sally (Tony) Stock, Sons, William E. Feldman & Robert L. (Dina) Feldman and loving Grandmother to Nine Grandchildren & Six Great Grandchildren.

Visitation 9:45 am to 10:45 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, Kentucky, with Rev. William Cleves, officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220 or Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY 41073.