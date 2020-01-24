Obituaries » Mary "Toni" Gibson

Burial Date: January 28, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 28, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 23 times















Mary “Toni” Gibson (nee: Manyet), 79, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.

She was a Bakery Worker with Manyet Bakery. Toni was a 1958 graduate of Newport High School. She was a cheerleader and was crowned Miss Newport in 1957. She loved animals, the outdoors and Native American culture.

Toni was born October 27, 1940 in Newport, KY to the late Anthony Manyet and Catherine (nee: Russo) Manyet. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Larry D. Gibson, Jr., Sister, Virginia ( Tom, Deceased) Smith & Brother, Don Manyet.

Toni is survived by her Sons, Lawrence D. (Kristine) Gibson, III, Chris (Carole) Gibson, Sister, Kathleen (Lee, Deceased) Rulon, Brother, Eugene (Barbara) Manyet, Sister in Law, Maureen Manyet, Sister, Betty (Richard, Deceased) Eckert, Brother in Law, Nick (Tami) Root, Granddaughter, Samantha Lynne (Phillip) Britt, Grandson, Jacob Lawrence Draper (Caitlin) Gibson.

Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, Kentucky. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY.

Memorials are suggested to the Wolf Creek Habitat, 14099 Wolf Creek Rd. Brookville, Indiana 47012.