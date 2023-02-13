Obituaries » Mary S. Adams Friedl

Burial Date: February 21, 2023
Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger
30 Commonwealth Avenue
Erlanger, KY 41018
Feb. 21, 11 a.m.

Mary Sue Adams, (nee Friedl), 90, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgwood, KY. She worked as a supervisor with Cincinnati Bell for over 30 years. She was a member of Rosebud Chapter of Eastern Star, member of Trinity Episcopal Church and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles B. Friedl Sr., Mary Friedl (nee Chidlaw) and her husband Ralph William Adams, Sr. Survivors include her niece Diane (Steve) Hoersting, niece Laura Randall, step-son Chris (Julie) Adams and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, close friends and, most especially, her loving dog Abbey. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 10:30am to 11:00am with services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Immediately following services, burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St., #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Trinity Episcopal Church 326 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011.