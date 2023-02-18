Obituaries » Mary P. Romes
Mary P. Romes
February 18, 2023
Mary Patricia “Pat” Romes (nee Jasper), age 96, passed away on Saturday,
February 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Her husband, Roy, preceded her in
death in 2016. Pat was the loving mother of Greg, Bob (Dana), Amy (Paul) Kindt,
Christa (Randy) Ellison, Tim (Janelle), and Dan; loving Granny to Michael
(Stephanie), Brian, Ellie (Ryan) Gahafer, Grant, Alli and Ben Kindt, Angie (Chris)
Seitz, Drew (Nikol) Ellison, Nick (Bonnie) Ellison, Matt Ellison, Sam and Nate; and
loving Great Granny to Lincoln, Camden, Wyatt, Bailey, Walker, Nina, Beau, Benji
and Ruby. She is survived by siblings Dennis (Joan) Jasper and Marilyn (Jack)
Thomas who loved, supported, and helped care for her to the very end.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. at
St. Agnes Church with a private entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery immediately
following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church, 1680
Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop