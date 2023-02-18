Obituaries » Mary P. Romes

Burial Date: February 21, 2023 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















Mary Patricia “Pat” Romes (nee Jasper), age 96, passed away on Saturday,

February 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Her husband, Roy, preceded her in

death in 2016. Pat was the loving mother of Greg, Bob (Dana), Amy (Paul) Kindt,

Christa (Randy) Ellison, Tim (Janelle), and Dan; loving Granny to Michael

(Stephanie), Brian, Ellie (Ryan) Gahafer, Grant, Alli and Ben Kindt, Angie (Chris)

Seitz, Drew (Nikol) Ellison, Nick (Bonnie) Ellison, Matt Ellison, Sam and Nate; and

loving Great Granny to Lincoln, Camden, Wyatt, Bailey, Walker, Nina, Beau, Benji

and Ruby. She is survived by siblings Dennis (Joan) Jasper and Marilyn (Jack)

Thomas who loved, supported, and helped care for her to the very end.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. at

St. Agnes Church with a private entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery immediately

following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church, 1680

Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop