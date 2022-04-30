Obituaries » Mary Mersch

Burial Date: May 7, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY May 7, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 226 times















Mary “Camille” {Steenken} Mersch

June 6, 1958 – April 30, 2022

On Saturday, April 30th, God called home the sweetest, most loving and giving angel. Cammie was constantly smiling and making everyone laugh. She was a humble woman, always putting others before herself, and constantly giving while expecting nothing in return. Cammie thoroughly enjoyed caring for others, and loved the simple things like bonfires and sitting on the porch with her husband, watching the birds in her beautiful yard, and being with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents who she adored, Patrick and Patricia Steenken, her mother-in-law Barbara Mersch, and her sister-in-law Beverly Sizelove.

She will be sorely missed by her loving, devoted husband of 43 years, Gary, her daughter Erin Leigh; her siblings – David (Mieko), Theresa (Steve), Mark (Nancy), Paul, and Jane (Charlie); her in-laws – Diane (Darrin), Tim, Cathy (Chubby), Nancy, Laura; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. However, it is her LOVE that we will cherish the most and carry with us forever.

Visitation will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 with a funeral mass to follow immediately after visitation starting at 1 p.m.