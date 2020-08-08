Obituaries » Mary Margaret 'Peggy' Hoffer Hart

Mary Margaret “Peggy” Hoffer (nee Hart), beloved wife of 68 years to Ralph F. Hoffer, died peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY, on August 8, 2020, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family. Peggy was a school teacher and a homemaker. Family and faith were essential parts of Peggy’s life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Hoffer; her siblings, Tom Hart and Patty Kennedy; her sibling-in-laws, Sister Mary Felician SND, Rev. Francis Hoffer OFM, Rev. Robert Hoffer OFM, Rev Charles Hoffer, and Frances Hoffer; and her great-granddaughter, Frances Mary Kennedy.

Peggy is survived by her children, Thomas (Cheri) Hoffer, Mary (Alan) Burwinkel, William (Sandy) Hoffer, Robert (Diane) Hoffer, and Michele (Randy) Pierani; and her 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, private services for Peggy will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Memorial contributions to: Passionist Nuns Monastery 1151 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018, DCCH Center for Children and Families PO Box 17007 Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, and the Franciscan Friars of St. John the Baptist Province 1615 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online

