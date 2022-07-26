Obituaries » Mary M. Wirtz

Burial Date: August 1, 2022 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m.

Mary M. Wirtz (nee Schmitt) 97 years of age passed away Tuesday, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was the Loving wife of the late Anthony C. Wirtz III (2017). Loving mother of Jayne Hatton. Loving grandmother of Richard (Phyllis) Hatton and Jennifer (Paul) Hurst. Loving great grandmother of six (Kendall, Sarah, Elizabeth, Ava, Edward and Cora). Mary served her country in WWII as a Navy Nurse and was active member of the Northern Kentucky community. Visitation will be held on Monday August 1, 2022 from 10:30am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial Donations can be made to: The Friends of NorthKey Community Care P.O. Box 2680, Covington, KY, 41012