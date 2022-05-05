Obituaries » Mary M. Williams

Burial Date: May 11, 2022 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 May 11, 11:30 a.m.

Mary Marchell Williams, age 82, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Raymond Williams; sisters, Betty Volker (the late Paul), Marilyn Smain (the late Ed) and Sharon Kruetzkamp (Ferd); as well as many nieces and nephews. Marchell was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elsie Remke; brother, Louis “Butch” Remke.

A visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Agnes Parish 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011.