Mary Milbrey “Mib” Saylor, 90 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Mib was born in Campbell County, KY to the late Robert and Gladys Henson. She is also preceded by her beloved husband, Orville “Tom” Saylor. Mib leaves behind her loving daughters Marcia Lightner (John), Sue Fields (Gary) and Donna Parsons (Joe). She was the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Versie Hensley; cousin and best friend, Bid Riley. Mib is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Saylor; brother, John “Jack” Henson; and sisters, Ann Chaney and Olive Rucker. Mib enjoyed walking and traveling. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 11 am until the time of Service at 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.