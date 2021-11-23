Obituaries » Mary M. Mattox

Burial Date: November 29, 2021

Mary M Mattox, age 86 of Hebron, KY passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021. Mary was born in Ewing, Virginia on August 10, 1935 to Perry Wilson and Maudie Ayers Wilson. Mary loved to go for long drives in the country. She was known as “Gran” to everyone. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She also was a member of Burlington United Methodist Church. Mary is preceded in death by her Husband of 63 Years Donald K Mattox, who passed away in 2014. She is survived by Son Michael Mattox, Daughters Connie McDonald and Donna Bowen, Sister Flora Eubanks (Leon), Brother Paul Wilson (Faye), 5 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 AM with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Burlington United Methodist Church, 2776 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.