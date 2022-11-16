Obituaries » Mary M. Jones

Burial Date: November 23, 2022 St Patrick's Church 3285 Mills Rd. Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 23, 10 - 11 a.m.

Mary Martha Jones, 87, of Independence, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was born July 9, 1935, in Covington, a daughter of the late George Placke and Dorothy Bruenagraff Placke. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Taylor Mill and was employed by Klossens as a secretary and Atkins & Pierce Textiles as a machine operator. She is survived by her son, Steve Jones (Anita); two daughters, Deborah Bolte (Mark) and Jennifer Bauer (Maxx); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 at the Funeral Home.