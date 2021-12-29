Obituaries » Mary M. Hartman

Burial Date: January 5, 2022 St. Bernard Church 401 Berry Street Dayton, KY 41074 Jan. 5, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mary M. Hartman (nee Rust), 93, of Dayton KY, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Mary was born to Felix & Agnes (Zink) Rust and grew up on a farm in California, KY. She briefly worked as a seamstress before getting married and moving to Dayton, KY. She was an active member of St. Bernard Parish, where she served for many years on the Bereavement Committee and was especially known for contributing her famous angel food cake. Happiness for Mary was a house full of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a baby on her lap and love shown through her hugs, laughter and delicious food. Mary was an avid baker and cooking for her family was a passion. She was known for cultivating long-standing traditions of “Doughnut Day” and other special holidays where family, friends, and neighbors would gather, visit, and enjoy delicious goodies. Mary will be remembered by many as a faith-filled, family-centered, gentle spirit whose warm smile, kind heart and infectious laughter would light up the room and those around her. It was commonplace for Mary to notice the needs of others and help with a listening ear, kind words, or a sharing of her sewing and baking talents. She was a consummate giver and positive example for her family and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick A. Hartman; son, David L. Hartman; siblings, Virginia Hildebrand, Velma Barbian, Elmer Rust, Jeanette Franzen, Charles Rust and Agnes Baumann. Mary is survived by her children Alan Hartman (Jann), Kathleen Hartman Blackburn (Deborah Ooten), Rose Hartman, Susan Hartman, Regina Hartman (Gregory Hopkins), Celeste Sutter (Tim Hargis), Paul Hartman (Paula), Jennifer Paolucci and Angela Hartman (Andrew Albrinck); 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marian Rust, Katherine Hartman and Maria Enriquez Hartman; brother-in-law, Howard Baumann. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 4th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5th at St. Bernard Church, Dayton KY with interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas KY. Masks will be required of all those attending. If desired, memorials are suggested to the St. Bernard Food Pantry, 401 Berry Avenue, Dayton, KY 41074 or St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2655 Crescent Springs Rd., Covington, KY 41017.