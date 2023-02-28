Obituaries » Mary M. Appel Stamm

Mary M. Appel (nee Stamm), 94 years of age passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of the late Alvin C. Appel (2022). Loving mother of Ruth Averdick (Steve), Carol Dickman (John), Rita Smith (the late Dave), Joyce Burwinkel (Joe), Betty Schadler (Willie), Mary Jo Pollitt (John), Al Appel Jr.(Celia), and Jim Appel (Brenna). Cherished grandma of Thirty-two grandchildren and seventy-six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Dear sister to Tom Stamm (Hazel) and Sr. Janet Stamm SND. Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023 from 9:00am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Lunch will be served in Church Hall immediately after Mass. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery Tuesday at 10:00 am. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has asked for memorial donations instead of flowers to: Notre Dame Academy Work Study Program 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011 or Sisters of Notre Dame Uganda Mission 1601 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011