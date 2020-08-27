Obituaries » Mary Lou Sudkamp

Burial Date: September 1, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m.

“Country Roads, Take Me Home.

To the place I belong.

In Heaven’s Glory, with Dad & Mama.

Oh, Precious Lord, Take Me Home”

Exceptional human beings – the ones who leave an imprint on your heart whether you’ve known them for a season or a lifetime – rarely know the unique treasure that they are. Mary Lou was one of those unique treasures. In the weeks leading up to her homecoming in Heaven, Mary Lou had humbly thought, aloud, to her immediate family, “I’ve always wondered what the special gifts are, if any, that God has placed inside of me. They say He gives special gifts to each of us.” Then on cue, she witnessed a surge in the beautiful, relentless outpouring of love and support from not only family and close friends, but also from childhood friends, co-workers, and from those whom she had lost contact with through the years. If you were to interview each person who knew Mary Lou, you would think that their love for her ran deeper than anyone else’s, because she made every person feel special. That was her superpower. They would probably tell you, “She was someone who really understood me. It’s like she just got me and accepted me like no one did. You know?” But, we all knew. We knew each and every gift that made her, special.

We knew she was a gentle peacemaker. The words expressed most often to Mary Lou’s family was that, “she was the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful woman I’ve ever known.” She was patient, even in the face of the most challenging situations. She was full of goodness and self-control. She always tried to put herself in the shoes of another, which made her relatable, easy to talk to, and a safe confidant. She was nurturing and wholly devoted to her family. She was known to spend hours listening, caring, consoling, and guiding. She was a firm believer in forgiving and letting go, and modeled that for her family. She believed that grudges would rob her and her loved ones of peace and joy, and she wanted more than that for her family. Her faith could move mountains. She was a great prayer warrior and felt honored to have served as a Eucharistic Minister for her local parish, Saint Mary of the Assumption in Alexandria, KY. She prayed, daily, for her family, and if she told you she had prayed for you – you could believe it.

There are certain things that will always remind us of Mary Lou. Trips to the zoo – she loved nature and all of God’s creations. She delighted in watching birds, so Mark always made sure her bird feeders were full. She loved watching Cincinnati Reds Baseball – she would’ve changed the bullpen from time to time – and of course, all things Harry Potter. Mary Lou was ever creative writing songs, beading, drawing, painting. She found great joy in decorating her & Mark’s home for Christmas. And no Christmas was complete without a crockpot full of wassail to drink. Everyone knew if you heard the Peanuts theme song playing, it was Mary Lou’s cell phone ringing. She adored Peanuts and everyone looked forward to her annual, Great Pumpkin Party at Halloween time where she always carved a traditional jack-o-lantern. She was her children’s biggest fan, beaming with pride at their accomplishments. She was the cheering grandma in the stands at her grandsons and granddaughters sporting events and recitals. She was entirely selfless and laughed when her youngest granddaughter sucked down the last drops of Grandma’s iced tea. And every granddaughter would answer to Grandma’s sweet nickname for them, “Toots.”

Mary Lou was the cornerstone of her family – the rock. Her husband Mark, said it best when he said, “I could not have asked for a better, forgiving, loving person to have been in my life for 50 years.”

Do not pity Mary Lou nor weep for her.

After all, to Mary Lou’s well-organized mind,

death is but the next, great adventure,

where she will be reunited with her family, friends,

and most importantly,

her Father in Heaven.

Remember, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times,

if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Virginia Marie (Schwegel) & Gilbert Thomas Carr; Sister, Peggy Werrmann; grandson, Silas Sudkamp; and great-grandson, Declan Sudkamp.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Sudkamp; son, Brian Sudkamp (Stacie); daughter, Aileen Sudkamp (Josh); daughter, Rachel Allen (Mike); and son, Aaron Sudkamp (Maura); 10 Grandchildren (Austin, Alexandra, Taylor, Garrett, Noah, Marydith, Olivia, Chase, Ada, and Brooks); 2 Great-Grandchildren (Tegan and Reagan); 2 brothers, Thomas Carr (Mary) & Gilbert Carr (Mary); 5 sisters, Sr Janet Carr, Beverly Baynum (Vernon) , Cathy Carr Rich (Ken), Ginger Taylor & Barbara Moloney; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 3PM to 5:15PM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 5:30PM. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Masks are required and guests must abide by social distancing regulations. Memorial Donations are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. For those unable to attend the Mass will be live streamed via the following link https://www.facebook.com/St.MaryoftheAssumptionParishAlexandria