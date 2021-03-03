Obituaries » Mary L. Wilde

Burial Date: March 10, 2021 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 March 10, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Mary Lou Wilde, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Union. Mary Lou was born in Covington, KY on August 27, 1936. She was married to her husband Walt for 56 years and together they raised a family who was at the center of their life. Mary Lou spent most of her life as a homemaker who loved to entertain family and friends, play cards, do crossword puzzles, and travel. Her faith was important to her which led her to volunteer for years at Catholic Charities and later Be Concerned. She was a long-time member of St Timothy Parish in Union. Preceded in death by her husband Walter Wilde, sister Rita Alexander, brothers Jack and Tom Blank, and grandson Nicholas Wilde. Survivors include her children Mike (Lisa) Wilde, Steve (Denise) Wilde and Denise (John) Mikula, grandchildren Adam (Andrea) Wilde, Andrea Wilde, Meredith Wilde, Jack, Lauren and Nicole Mikula. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Asher and Austin Wilde. Mary Lou was fortunate to have the support and assistance of several great neighbors and friends as her health declined. She was equally blessed to have the team of caregivers from Godsend at her side. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11am to 12pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Timothy Church in Union, KY. Burial will be held at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington. Memorial contributions can be made to Be Concerned, 1100 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011.