Mary Louise (Schneider) Schoo passed away peacefully on July 27th, at The Village @ Erlanger after a one month stay. She was born October 1, 1931 to the late John and Anna (Listerman) Schneider. She was a long-time member of St. Therese Parish and a past member of the St. Therese Mother’s Club and Altar Society. Mary loved being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Schoo in 2004. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Linda) Schoo of Athens, AL, Kathy (Mark Hursey) Reinhart of Aurora, IN, Barb (Bill) Kopp of Erlanger & Lisa (Dave) Wormald of Ft. Thomas; 11 grandchildren: Allison, Danny, Kevin, Brian, Brittany, Billy, Katie, Kristi, Luke, Caroline & Noah; 11 great grandchildren and another on the way and sisters, Jean Daley, Mil Bertke & Marge Bertke. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30th at St. Therese Church, Southgate.