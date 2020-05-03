Obituaries » Mary L. Miller Myers

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Mary Louise (Myers) Miller, age 93, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Emerald Trace Nursing Home. She was born the daughter of the late Frances and Evelyn (Maddox) Rector on February 22, 1927.

Mary will be remembered for her love of baking and cooking. She also loved to work in her garden, both flowers and vegetables. She was retired from the Kenton County Assessment Fire Insurance Company in Independence.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miller; son, Greg Myers; and brother, Harold Rector.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Layne (Nancy) Myers and Donna Smith; grandchildren, Galen Myers, Blair Myers, and Austin Myers; and nieces, Sharon Rector and Suzanne Dade.

Burial will take place privately at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.