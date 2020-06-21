Obituaries » Mary L. Mercer

Burial Date: June 26, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 June 26, 12 p.m.

Mary Lou Mercer, 93, of Erlanger, KY formerly a life-long resident of Wyoming, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mary Lou was born December 10, 1926 in Evendale, OH to the late Albert and Elsie Stegmann. She worked for many years in the Cafeteria for the Wyoming City School District. She loved her work in the school and even went back after retirement to work a few more years. Mary Lou was full of positive energy and a positive outlook on life. Her family was always very important to her, and she spent as much time as she could with them. She lived and worked in Wyoming, OH until the death of her late husband: William Mercer. Mary Lou is survived by her loving children: David (Theresa) Mercer, and Charlotte “Jane” Mercer, her beloved grandchildren: Kristin (Scott Lowry) Donaldson, Sara (Jason Newton) Mercer, Keith Lewis, Maggie (Brandon Stickels) Mercer, and Adam (Sandy) Osborne, her great-grandchildren: Bhrett (Alexis) Donaldson, Aidan Donaldson, Niels Dornbusch, and Connor Donaldson, and several other loving family members. A visitation will be held for Mary Lou on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 AM until 12PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 12PM at the Funeral Home. Mary Lou’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to Any Local food Pantry, Any Local Hospice Facility or to The $100 Solution at 300 Lark Drive, York Haven, PA 17370.