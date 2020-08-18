Obituaries » Mary L. Loomis

Burial Date: August 22, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















Mary Lou (Mimi) Loomis of Florence, Kentucky passed away at the age of 90 on August 18th in Union, Kentucky.

She was born in Burlington, Kentucky to Lou Williamson and Elizabeth Kathleen Williamson on April 30, 1930. Mary Lou attended Burlington High School and graduated in 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Donn Allen Loomis in Bellevue, Kentucky. Mary Lou worked at People’s Deposit Bank and along side Donn at their Gravel Company, D & M Gravel Company Inc. In the late 1970’s and early 1980’s she volunteered at United Cerebral Palsy Guild and the Maplewood Children’s Home. She was also a member of the Board of Overseers at Redwood where she organized fundraising and formal events to support educational, therapeutic, and vocational services to children and adults with disabilities. Mary enjoyed gardening, music, and cooking. When she was not volunteering, she spent her time with her family, who were the great loves of her life.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Donn Allen Loomis. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Melanie Lee Millson and husband Barry Stephen Millson of Florence, Kentucky, son Marc Alan Loomis and wife Yuni lwata Loomis of San Francisco, California. Two grandchildren, Alexandra Kathleen Millson of Washington, D.C. and Adam Cook Millson of Chicago, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with services immediately following at 1 p.m. on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, Kentucky. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s normal capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery, Burlington, KY 41005.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, Ky 41017 and the Salvation Army, 16941 Keegan Avenue, Carson, CA 90746.