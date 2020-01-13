Obituaries » Mary L. Hebel

Burial Date: January 18, 2020

Mary Louise (nee Pagan) Hebel, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on January 13, 2020. Mary was born October 23, 1931 in Bromley, KY to Walter and Edith (nee Kues) Pagan.

Mary was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Newport. While her husband was serving in the Korean War, Mary prepared 1st aid kits for the soldiers. She was Past President of the St. Anthony’s Mothers Club, coached volleyball at the Bellevue Vets. Mary loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bo Hebel, and her daughter, Pam Terry. Mary is survived by her Daughters, Cindy Klein, and Paula (Darin) Hammond, Sons, Gary (Karen) Hebel, and Randall (Anne) Hebel, Brother, Wally (Terri) Pagan, 14 grandchildren, Joshua, Meredith, Samantha, Mike, Ryan, Brittney, Benjamin, Kyle, Bo, Carly, Koty, Luke, Hannah, and Sophie. Also several great grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.