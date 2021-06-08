Obituaries » Mary L. Cundiff Adams

Burial Date: June 11, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY June 11, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Mary Lee Adams Cundiff, age 88, of Walton KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born the daughter of the late Andrew Johnson and Willie Mae (Keith) Adams on October 26, 1932 in Pulaski County, KY.

Mary loved to read and cook for her family, especially for the holidays. She also enjoyed going for long walks and gardening. Her greatest joy was being an excellent caretaker to her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cundiff; daughter, Pamela Medeiros; and granddaughter, Jenny Medeiros.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandra Turner and Karen (Jeff) Howe; son-in-law, Mike Kaiser; grandchildren, Lyndi (Ben) Whitaker, Stephanie (Mike) Doherty, Rocky (Cheryle) Medeiros, Felicia (Heath) Parmer, Karla (Kyle) Lynn, and Brooke (Dustin) Turner; great grandchildren, Makala, Caden, Izzy, Lori, Nora, Pierce, Blair, Trinity, and Mikey; and sisters, Lyda Couch and Mildred Spears.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00am until time of service at 12:00noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 48 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Verona Church of Christ, 14938 Walton-Verona Rd, Verona, KY 41092.