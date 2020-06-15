Obituaries » Mary K. Willmoth

Services are private.

Mary Kay (nee Nugent) Willmoth, 83, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 15, 2020. She dedicated her whole life to caring for her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time at home with them. Kay spent many a peaceful night on the porch bird and bunny watching with her partner-in-crime (ahem, husband). She was an excellent cook, specializing in stick-to-your-ribs homestyle meals so delicious that her chicken and dumplings will go down in family lore. Kay was a crossword puzzle and word find whiz, so confident in her abilities that she always completed them in pen. Her love of animals and their natural affinity towards her was reminiscent of a Disney princess who could sing in the woods and have the animals flock to her. All who knew her where touched by her sweet, gentle spirit and she will be deeply missed. In the words of her husband, “God got a good angel”. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Ann Brooks. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Marshall “Mike” Willmoth, her devoted daughters, Laurie S. Wagner, Amber (fiance Andrew) Willmoth and Holly (Jerry) Wagner, her loving grandchildren, Brittany Wagner (fiancé Paul), Alexis Wagner, Ellesandra Willmoth, Merrin Willmoth, Maslen Willmoth, Aurora Willmoth, Mike Wagner, Kelli Wagner, Rachel Wagner and Tommy Brooks, her dear great-granddaughter, Hadley Brooke Gilliland and her half-sister, Sharon Nugent. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059.