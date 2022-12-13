Obituaries » Mary K. Kyle

Burial Date: December 16, 2022 Visitation will be held Friday, December 16th, 11-1 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill, KY 41015, with service following at 1pm. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Obituary Viewed 9 times















Mary Katherine Kyle, 77, passed away peacefully at her Newport, KY home on December 13th, 2022. Mary was born June 14th, 1945. She is proceded in death by her husband and best friend of 26 years, Walter Kyle, parents Asa and Ruby McGaha, brothers Billy, Charles and Stevie McGaha and sisters Doris Thompson and Jean Moore. She is survived by two loving sons Bill(Becky) Kyle, and David Kyle. She was loving grandmother to Eric(Sarah) Kyle, Kayle and Casey Kyle, two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Megan.

After marrying young, she and her late husband, Walt, enjoyed everything from drag racing to ballroom dancing. Mary was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, Cold Spring and retired from US Bank where she worked as a loan officer. She loved her Kentucky Wildcats, cooking and music and was an avid Cincinnati Sports fan. Above all Mary enjoyed spending time with loved ones and took pride and honor in family.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 16th, 11-1 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill, KY 41015, with service following at 1pm. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.