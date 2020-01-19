Obituaries » Mary K. Colson Hue

Burial Date: January 25, 2020

Mary K. Coulson (nee: Hue ), 101, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from Gattle’s Fine Linen in Hyde Park, where she was a personal buyer. Mary was a member of St. Agnes Church. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, Robert C. (Ruthie) Brack, Tim R. (Annetta) Brack, Melinda A. (Ray) Browning, great grandchildren, Joshua, Natalia, Noah, Alissa, Audrey and Maggie Brack, Natalie, Austin and Makayla Browning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coulson, daughters, Meredith Ann Kruetzkamp and Cynthia Currier, son, Charles “Chip” Coulson and son-in-law, Robert R. Brack. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from am to 10am to 11am at St. Agnes Church, Ft. Wright, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association.