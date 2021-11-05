Obituaries » Mary Jo Mitchell

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 10:00AM until time of service at 12:00Noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Burial will follow at KY Veterans Cemetery North.

Mary Jo Mitchell, age 72, of Walton, KY passed away on November 5, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born the daughter of the late Claude and Lillian Gooch Addington on August 25, 1949.

Mary Jo was a member at the First Baptist Church of Walton and when she worked, she was a secretary and book keeper for Walton Verona Schools. She loved to sew! Another one of her passions were her flower beds. Mary Jo raised a big garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Bryant and Lloyd Addington.

Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Danny Mitchell; sons, Dwight (Angie) Mitchell and Dennis (Jenny) Mitchell; grandchildren, Haylee, Shelby, Hayden, and Garrett; cousins, Debbie Mitchell and Judy Fields; and nephew, Rusty Bryant.

Memorial donations can be made in Mary Jo’s name to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 1012 14th Street, NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005.