84 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. Affectionately called Grandma Porkey, Mary was a former member of the Lyons Club and enjoyed knitting, ceramics, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Jerry Aldrich; children Robert (Kimberly) Agricola, Mary Elizabeth (Jack) Cushing and Brian (Cheryl) Agricola; grandchildren Amy (Doug), Mary (Steve), Jennifer (Brad), Lecole (Zac) and Alyssa; great grandchildren Libby, Brinkley, Lyrik, Annistyn and Levi; sister Harriet Mueller; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary’s family.