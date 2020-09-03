Obituaries » Mary Jane Petzinger Gibson

Burial Date: September 9, 2020

Mary Jane Petzinger nee Gibson, 88, of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Jane worked as a cafeteria manager for over 29 years and she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Catherine Gibson; her husband, Dick Petzinger; her brothers, Randolph Gibson Jr. and Raymond Gibson; and her son-in-law, Wayne Acuff.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Tom) Richardson and Cathy Acuff; her grandchildren, Amie Jane (Phil) Combs, Tessa (Chris) Mullen, Jesse Acuff, and Tom AKA Ashley (Lauren) Richardson; and her adopted grandson, Jamie (Laura) Medved. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Philip and Zachary Combs, Andrew, Lilli, and Nathan Mullen, Finnigan, Levi, and Spencer Richardson; and Jagger and Johnny Jones Medved.

Visitation for Mary will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:30AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial at Independence Cemetery.