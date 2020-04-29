Obituaries » Mary J. Summe

Mary Jane Summe passed away April 29, 2020.

Born Mary Jane Terwort on June 22, 1937, Jane was the oldest of three children, born to William E. and Sylvia Bressler Terwort. A lifelong resident of Ft. Mitchell, Ky and parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Jane attended Blessed Sacrament School, Villa Madonna Academy High School and Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University) where she received her degree in education. She returned to Blessed Sacrament where she taught second grade and sacramental preparation.

Jane married Charles (Charlie) Summe on July 8, 1961 and began their beautiful family in the Ft. Mitchell home they have resided in for 58 years. Jane was born to be a mother and a testament to her faith. She used to joke she wanted a dozen kids, but God blessed her with an abundant ten. She viewed motherhood and her marriage as her highest vocations and worked diligently her entire life to make her home the domestic church in which her children could witness and embrace their Catholic faith. Her unabashed love of God and her faith were present in every room in her home, and she would remind her family that her sole mission in this life was to get herself, her husband, her children and her grandchildren to heaven. One of the greatest rewards of her efforts was the priestly ordination of her son Father Matthew Summe, LC, in Rome in 2009. She loved that all of her 10 children and many of her grandchildren were able to make this trip. Jane’s trust in God’s mercy and love was indisputable, but she never hesitated to take her children or grandchildren to task if she saw something she didn’t feel was right. She would frequently call a grandchild and schedule a “grandma talk” to discuss what was going on in their lives. She had the faith of a child, but prayed boldly, telling her grandchildren to do the same, whether the problem be big or small. She knew each of her 40 grandchildren intimately, and never missed an opportunity to actively participate in their lives and brag about each and every accomplishment. Her grandchildren adored her and popped in daily just for a chat with the eternal optimist. Nothing caused her greater joy than a grandchild’s sporting event, a family party, a wedding or a new birth. Most recently, she enjoyed the birth of her 40th grandchild Gianna and first great grandchild Stella.

Jane’s hospitality and love extended far beyond her family. Her dining room table was always set for celebration, using her best china and tablecloths representative of every holiday or season. Whether it be her high school or college friends, the CCH football mom’s group from 1998, her annual godmother’s luncheon or just to break bread with a lonely friend or neighbor, Jane was selfless in hospitality. She gave of herself, not only monetarily but through boundless acts of service. This included serving on various boards, committees and event groups for Blessed Sacrament School, Villa Madonna Academy, Thomas More University and others. She was especially passionate about Catholic education and was proud to have her name on a Scholarship Fund at Covington Catholic High School.

Jane was predeceased by her parents William and Sylvia Terwort and is survived by her brother William Terwort, sister Marianne Woods, and her children Krista (Jeff) Wilmink, Daniel (Peggy) Summe, Kurt (Jennifer) Summe, Brian (Jennifer) Summe, Sheila (Scott) Cooney, Betsy (Gerry) Greenwell, Jennifer (Kevin) Long, Father Matthew Summe, LC, Scott (Karen) Summe and Chad (Kristin) Summe as well as her beloved 40 grandchildren: Nick (Jo) Wilmink, Noah Wilmink, Madeline Wilmink, Nathan Wilmink, Michaela Summe, Paige Summe, Dominic Summe, Caleb Summe, Ian Summe, Duncan Summe, Emma Summe, Ava Summe, Matthew Summe, Michael Summe, Kaitlin Summe, Chloe Summe, Luke Summe, Josh Summe, Emily Cooney (Kyle) Couch, Sean (Sydney) Cooney, Caroline Cooney, Claire Cooney, Isabella Cooney, Christian Greenwell, Libby Greenwell, Meghan Greenwell, Ben Greenwell, Ellie Greenwell, Kylie Long, Anna Long, Ethan Long, Ella Long, Josie Summe, Anthony Summe, Christopher Summe, Gianna Summe, Grace Summe, Mia Summe, Charlotte Summe, Louie Summe and 1 great grandchild, Stella Couch. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial, with a celebration of life to be scheduled later in the summer.