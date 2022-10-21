Obituaries » Mary J. Morrow Heiss

Burial Date: November 5, 2022 Heritage Fellowship Church 7216 US 42 Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 5, 3 p.m.

Mary Jane Morrow, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:03pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was born on July 24, 1954, to James and Iris Heiss in Maysville, KY.

Mary grew up in Ludlow, KY and was a 1972 graduate of Ludlow High School. She then went on to receive her teaching degree which led to her career as an elementary school music teacher. The bulk of her career was spent working at Hinsdale Elementary School until she retired. Mary is remembered as a kind and generous soul who loved people and impacted many lives. She was a great cook who loved entertaining friends and family and kept them laughing with her quick wit. Mary also loved her sewing group and together they donated many quilts to St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hospice and others. Mary was musically talented and enjoyed singing with the Northern Kentucky Community Chorus, her church worship team, and playing many instruments including the dulcimer. Mary lived life to the fullest, traveling with her beloved husband and meeting regularly with her “lunch bunch” ladies. She was devoted to her family, her friends and to God. Anyone who knew Mary was blessed by her friendship and Godly influence, which changed and affected many lives.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, James Heiss.

Those left here to carry on Mary’s legacy are her loving husband of 17 years, Mike Morrow; mother, Iris Heiss; sister, Pam (Steve) Swift; sister-in-law, Ruthie (John) Henderson; nephews, Michael Berry, Samuel Henderson, Nathan Henderson; niece, Laura (Martin) Kuchle; great-nephew, Dylan Kuchle; several cousins, and extended family and friends who will miss her beyond measure.

A celebration memorial service will be held to honor Mary’s life on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at 3:00pm at Heritage Fellowship Church 7216 US 42 Florence, KY 41042.