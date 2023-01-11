Obituaries » Mary H. Willenborg Zembrodt

Burial Date: January 16, 2023

Mary Helen Willenborg (nee Zembrodt), 88, of Union, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Dominion Senior Living. She was a grade school teacher at several Diocese of Covington schools, including Blessed Sacrament, St. Pius, St. Henry, and St. Joseph. Mary was also a parishioner at St. Timothy Parish in Union, KY. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling , entertaining and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Willenborg; her brothers, John Zembrodt, Gilbert Zembrodt, and Tom Zembrodt; and her nephew Terry Zembrodt.

Mary leaves behind her nieces, Ann (Pat) Green, Sharon (Dan) Ryan, Laura Harding, Connie Lillard, Lisa (Jim) Dennison, and Michelle Zembrodt; her nephews, Jay (Connie) Zembrodt, Mark (Teresa) Zembrodt, Jeff (Barb) Zembrodt, and Gary (Lyndi) Zembrodt; and her sister-in-law’s, Carol and Joan Zembrodt.

She also leaves behind numerous grand-nieces and nephews, and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation for Mary will be on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at St. Timothy Parish in Union, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 12:00PM at the Church. Her ashes will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Zembrodt Education Center 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011 or St. Timothy Parish Building Fund 10272 US 42 Union KY 41091.