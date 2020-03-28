Obituaries » Mary F. Thomas

Mary Thomas of Erlanger, left this world on March 28, 2020. She left a mark on her family and her community. Mary was the proud owner of Mary T’s Alterations. She had a passion for the lost art of sewing. She made everything from suits and wedding dresses to curtains. Mary also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mary leaves behind her beloved husband of 48 years, Russell Thomas; children, Sandra (Roger) Thomas Meece, Russell Thomas Jr., Dakota Osborne, Savanna Osborne, Annalise Osborne; siblings, Sarah, Barb, Ruth, Dan, Joe and his wife Lynn; grandchildren, Cordilia Meece Slayback, Roger Dalton Meece, Taylor Meece. She joins her parents, Joe and Cordillia Tolson in death. A visitation for Mary will be Wednesday, April 1st. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger Kentucky from 9am – 10am. There will be a limit on how many people can be inside at once or how big a group is outside. We appreciate your patience. Following the visitation, a graveside will take place at Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County, Kentucky.