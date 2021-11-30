Obituaries » Mary F. Steiner

Burial Date: December 6, 2021 St. Patrick Church 3285 Mills Rd. Covington, KY Dec. 6, 12 p.m.

Mary Florence (Donovan) Steiner, of Independence, KY, passed away November 30, 2021, at the age of 70, at St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in February 1951 and grew up in Scituate, Massachusetts. Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Boston University, and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. She met and married her husband, Patrick, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Williamsburg, KY. Mary was a nurse for many years at the former St. Luke hospitals in Ft. Thomas and Florence, KY. Early in her career, she taught nursing at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY.

Mary enjoyed baking and cooking and loved reading, especially cookbooks. She loved flowers and children and was a foster parent for over 40 children. Mary was so proud of her daughters and loved each of them in a special way.

A member of the parish family of St. Patrick Church in Taylor Mill, KY, she leaves behind a husband of 41 years, Patrick Steiner, and seven daughters, Camille Snodgrass (Darrell) of Erlanger, Dawn Steiner of Florence, Andrea Steiner of Crittenden, Kayla Steiner of Erlanger, Kyra Steiner of Florence, Heidi Steiner of Union, and Skyler Steiner of Independence; also grandchildren, Caeden, Zachariah, Dana, and Miyla; Six brothers; Edward Donovan, Geoff Andrew (Nancy), Richard “Jody” Andrew (Kim), Fred Andrew (Diane), John Andrew (Joanne), Chris Andrew (Olga), and sisters; Ellen Andrew-Kasper, and Linda Andrew, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward William Donovan and Patricia A. (Shea) Andrew, and by a daughter, Hope Alexis Steiner.

A visitation celebrating Mary’s life will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the church. Mary will then be laid to rest at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.