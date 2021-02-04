Obituaries » Mary F. Helton Steele

Mary F. Steele Helton, 82 of Erlanger, Kentucky formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on February 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Mary was born May 23, 1938 in Corbin, KY to Moses and Mildred Clark Steele.

Mary was a ring designer for I.B. Goodman Manufacturing Co. in Newport. She loved baking, crafts, gardening and being with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jimmy Helton, brothers Raymond and Ronald, sister, Patsy Ann, granddaughters, Lisa and Kathy Ann, and and only great great grandson, Dalton.

Mary is survived by her Son, Bill (Rachel) Helton, Daughters, Marilyn Sutton, and Linda James, Brother, Edward (Betty) Steele, 10 grandchildren, Johnny Farmer, Lisa Guy, Rebecca Payne, William Helton, Kathy Martin, Jimmy Helton, Miranda Baxter, Angelica Sutton, Tyrone Sipe, and Dominick Johnson, 23 great grandchildren.

Visitation 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity of Choice.