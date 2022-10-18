Obituaries » Mary E. Swenk

Mary Elizabeth Swenk, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2022 due to health issues in her home. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Oscar and Sarah Cluck. She married, Kenneth Warren Swenk, in February of 1955 while both serving in the military.

She loved to socialize with everyone. She sewed dresses and clothes for her kids, grandkids & great-grandkids. She also shared her love for Square dancing, round dancing, travel, her family, gardening, and GOD.

Mary was a former WAF, Women in the Air Force, during the mid-’50s then left to work as a Civil Service employee for the rest of her career.

Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Mary is survived by her husband Kenneth Swenk, sister Grace, daughter Robin Moore, her 2 sons Ken Jr and his wife Donna Jean, Steven and his wife Donna Rae; grandchildren, April Swenk, Brian Swenk, James Moore, Christopher Moore, Samantha Lyon, Neal Swenk, Amanda Sweiwe, Brittney Swenk, Nina Swenk, John Spence and Laura Spence; plus 24 great-grandchildren- Nico Mendoza, Isabelle Lyon, Raelynn Lyon, Lillian Lyon, Owen Swenk, Liam Swenk Charli Jo Swenk, Blaze Brodeur, Jade Brodeur, Alivia Hunley, Drew McComas, Paige McComas, Vincent Swenk, Guinevere Swenk, Leeana Swenk, Attica Swenk, Atlas Swenk, Trinity Kelly, Hope Kelly, Faith Asterno, Evan Swenk, Aiden Curtsinger, Dorian Schreiner and Milayna Schreiner and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Her love for First Church of Christ and her faith was unshakable. Above everything else she was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. However, she will not be missed because she will forever live within our hearts and spirit.