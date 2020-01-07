Obituaries » Mary E. Sheppard Fieler

Burial Date: January 12, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 12, 1 - 3 p.m.

Mary Ellen Fieler Sheppard, 78, of Erlanger, KY passed away on the evening of Tuesday, January 7, 2020. After bravely fighting a chronic kidney disease for the past five years and ever increasing pain, she passed peacefully after a brief stay at Hospice of Cincinnati.

Mary was born on January 24, 1941 in Covington, KY to Frank Bernard Fielder and Laura Styer. She grew up in Dayton, Ky with her mother, two older brothers and her maternal grandparents. She was a 1959 graduate of Dayton High School. During her youth, she was a synchronized swimmer and accordion player. As an accordion player, she would play in a trio at various dances and other events. Mary also enjoyed fencing and bowling. In 1966, Mary gave birth to a baby girl who she placed for adoption. In 1968, she married David Lee Sheppard, and they had one daughter. In 1999, Mary’s first born daughter reached out to her, and they were able to become part of one another’s lives.

She is survived by her daughters, Christie Pattinson (Greg) and Thelma Hunter (Mark), and her beloved grandchildren, Rhiannon Pattinson, Connor Pattinson and Teagan Pattinson, and many nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Sheppard, and both of her brothers, Frank Bernard Fieler, Jr. and David Allen Fieler.

Throughout her life, Mom valued education, helping others and family. As a parent, she was very active in the pta, band and athletic boosters. She single-handedly collected donations from just about every business in Northern Kentucky to raise money for new band uniforms. She never missed a game, concert or other school activity and always encouraged and made Christie and her friends feel valued and supported. As much as she enjoyed being a parent, she adored being a Grandma. Until her mobility became an issue, she attended every dance recital, concert, sporting event, and play in which each of her grandchildren participated. Her physical presence will be missed, but we know that her spirit will watch over each of us until we meet again.

Visitation will occur on Sunday, January 12 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Ky 41015.