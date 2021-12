Obituaries » Mary E. Reckman Howard

Burial Date: December 21, 2021 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 Dec. 21, 1 p.m.

Mary Eva Howard Reckman, 90, of Crestview Hills, passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Emerald Trace, Elsmere. Mary retired in 1992 as dean of students at Holmes High School. She was a member of Latonia Baptist Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading.

She is survived by her children, Mark Howard (Deborah) and Claire Chilson (Mark); grandchildren Brad Howard (Susan), Adam Howard (Lauren), Kyle Howard (Nicole), Ryan Winkler (Amanda), Allison Carman, Corinne Winkler, Ben Chilson (Emily) and Sarah Pracht (Nick). She was also blessed with eight great grandchildren, Hunter, Maddox, Olivia, Ava, Luke, Brooks, Rory and Katherine.

Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Erlanger. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.