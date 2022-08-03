Obituaries » Mary E. Race Stone

Services at the convenience of the family.

Mary Ellen Race (Stone), age 84 of Florence, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd at Rosedale Green nursing home in Covington, Kentucky. She was born on June 9th, 1938 in Jonesville, Kentucky to the late Earl Stone and Daisy (Ellis) Stone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Race and brother Ralph Stone. She retired from Walmart in 2007.

She is survived by her two children, Don Race of Williamstown, Kentucky and Tom Race (Angie) of Florence, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Vanessa Race, Donnie Race, Amanda Race and Justin Race; two great-grandchildren, Kolton Race and Jayden Race. And a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. She will be remembered as a woman who loved her family and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed. Service will be at the convenience of the family.