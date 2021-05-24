Obituaries » Mary E. Laker

Burial Date: May 29, 2021 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 May 29, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mary Ethel Laker (nee. Moorman), 87, of Cold Spring, passed away on Monday, May 24th. She was very devoted to her family and was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Albert Laker; son, Timothy Laker; sister, Rose Pohlman and brother, Edward Moorman. She is survived by her daughters, Joan (Richard) McKewen & Deborah (Robbie) Sumpter; 4 grandchildren, Brian Perkins and Christopher, Alyssa & Sarah Sumpter and sister, Marlene Wittwer. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph School Tuition Assistance Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.