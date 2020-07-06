Obituaries » Mary C. Wuest Wolterman

Burial Date: July 14, 2020 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, Ky 41018 July 14, 10 a.m.

Mary Catherine Wuest (nee Wolterman), 94, passed away peacefully at her Erlanger, KY residence on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mary Kay was born in Covington, KY on May 24, 1926 to the late William and Catherine (Linnemann) Wolterman. During her life, Mary Kay graduated from Holmes High School, served on school PTA’s, was very active in the old St. Joes Church festival, and was a member of the cousin’s club (COWS) that met at Pee-Wee’s. She enjoyed golfing, travel, cruises, slot machines, and playing Euchre, Poker and Bridge. Mary Kay was preceded in death by her husband Robert Franklin Wuest, sister Nancy Pennybacker, and son-in-law Brian McNulty. She is survived by her daughters Donna Klus (Ken), Debbie Feldman (Greg), Diana Soloven (Bolie), and Danita McNulty, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10AM at St. Barbara Church. Interment will be held privately at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators 51 Cavalier Dr. Suite 200 Florence, KY 41042.