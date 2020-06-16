Obituaries » Mary C. Prescott

Latonia Christian Church 3900 Decoursey Ave. Covington, KY 41015

Mary Catherine Prescott, 98, of Elsmere, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a Machine Operator for 25yrs for Liebel-Florsheim upon retiring. She was a longtime member of Latonia Christian Church for 69yrs. Mary loved to square dance along with watching her UK Basketball and Cincinnati Reds. She is survived by her loving children, Charlotte (Dave) Spikes and Bill (Vicki) Prescott. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Evans, Julie (Jubal) Marsh, Debbie (Marshal) Craddock, Wayne (Laura) Prescott, Nicole Prescott, Emily (Danny) McGill, Ben (Becky) Thorp, Lauren (Justin) Duke, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Prescott, daughter, Brenda Bradford and son, Wayne Prescott. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Latonia Christian Church, Latonia, KY with services to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to Latonia Christian Church, PO Box 15194 Covington, KY 41015.