Mary C. Gastright Carol

Burial Date: April 1, 2023 Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike Fort Wright, KY 41017 April 1, 5 p.m.

Mary Carolyn (Carol) Gastright, age 80, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She is survived by her loving sons, Chris Gastright (Stephanie), Stephen Gastright (Carolyn) and Doug Gastright (Allison); grandchildren, Gabriella Hacker, Marc Gastright, Reese Gastright, Grayson Gastright, Brody Gastright, Julian Gastright, Jonas Gastright and Kate Gastright; siblings, Mark Pelstring, Linda McDermott and Nancy Connelly. Mary was preceded in death by her dear husband of many years, Joseph Gastright.

An educator and artist by training, she was best known as a pillar of the Wallace Woods Neighborhood and for her passion of preserving historic buildings in Covington. Among the greatest gifts she shared were her immense generosity and compassion, her insatiable love of learning, her playful creativity and humor, and her courageous sense of adventure.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 5:00 PM. At 6:00 PM there will be a Celebration of Life at 117 Wallace Ave, Covington KY 41014. Interment at the cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Covington Education Foundation 25 E. 7th Street, Covington, Ky 41011.