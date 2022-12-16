Obituaries » Mary C. Farrell

Mary Catherine Farrell, 80, of Florence, KY, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away on Friday,

December 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born In Covington on January 20, 1942,

she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred Shay. Mary lived almost her whole life in

Covington and helped her husband, Rev. Jack Farrell, a former pastor of Latonia Church of God,

run several businesses. Mary dedicated her life to serving God and others, especially her

grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband

of 36 years: Rev. Jack Farrell and daughter-in-law: Paula Farrell. Mary is survived by her son:

Stephen (Misty) Farrell; daughters: Jackie Ann Groessler and Rita (Lonnie) Fraley; 15

grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday,

December 21, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity

Funeral Care, 40 West 6 th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Rev. Donald

Combs and Rev. Stephen Farrell. Interment: Floral Hills.