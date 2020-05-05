Obituaries » Mary C. Dempsey

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Mary Celine Dempsey is on her way to see Husband Lawrence “Poppy” Dempsey, son Gary Dempsey and sister Carol Hyland in Heaven. Know that Celine rested comfortably, on May 5th until she passed quietly at 8pm that same day. She has a long list of loving family that was able to be there and send very touching messages in those final hours. Born in 1934 on Green Road in Walton Kentucky. Celine is survived by Daughter’s Linda & (Tim) Benoche, Diane & (Troy) Tashima, son’s Larry Dempsey, Joe & (Bonita) Dempsey, Jerry Dempsey, 18 grandchildren & 33 great grandchildren. Sibling’s Franklin Butler, Jimmy Butler, Gertrude Maxwell , Marilyn Harr, & Jerry Butler, We would like to thank everyone that touched her life and added prayers for her these last few days. Knowing she will now be surrounded by the same Angels that guided her to Heaven and our Heavenly Father, gives us that warm feeling that she herself so loved to share.