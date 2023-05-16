Obituaries » Mary C. Deller

Burial Date: May 20, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue ERLANGER, KY 41018 May 20, 11 a.m.

Mary Clare Deller passed peacefully at home on May 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving daughters. Her sense of humor was intact until the very end. Mary Clare was always loved for her humor, courage, and generosity. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mary Clare was a woman with many talents and careers, she was especially proud of career in law enforcement with the Kentucky State Police and working with children at Westat. In her free time, she enjoyed parties, card games, fishing and deep-sea fishing and tending to all her animals of all persuasions.

Mary Clare was preceded in death by her daughter: Marie Collette Floyd, former husband: Dennis Marsal, late husband: Kim Deller and brother: Gene Searcy. She is survived by her daughters: Ann Theresi Chisholm, Denise V. Vonderschmidt (Dave), and Jacqueline Clare Webster (Jason), son-in-law: Quenton Floyd III, step-son: Walter Deller (Kimberly), step-daughter: Rose Johnson (Timmy), grandchildren: Christopher John Chisholm (April), Sydney Elise Walker (Chris), Kelly Meredith (Lance), Quenton Floyd (Hannah), Jacob Vonderschmidt, Nicholas Vonderschmidt, and Logan Webster, great-grandson: Wesley Walker and many friends whom she mentored throughout the years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am. Mary Clare will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Linnemann Funeral Homes, please, no lilies, or donations can be made to Louie’s Legacy (4725 Boomer Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45247 US).