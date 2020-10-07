Obituaries » Mary C. Bauer

Burial Date: October 12, 2020 St. Thomas Church 26 E. Villa Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m.

Mary Catherine Bauer, 83 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on October 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Mary was born December 22, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to John and Helen Klosterkemper Bauer.

Mary was a graduate of St.Thomas High School, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, received her bachelors degree from Edgecliff College and her masters from Xavier University. She was a school teacher at Our Lady of Providence, Newport for more than 20 years. She was the former owner/partner at the Christian Store in Fort Mitchell. Lifetime member of St. Thomas Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Bauer.

Mary is survived by her Sister, Jeanne (John) Drake and several cousins.

Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas with Mass of Christian Burial to follow.

Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.