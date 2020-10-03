Obituaries » Mary Ann K. Seibert, SND

Mary Ann was born into the loving family of William and Anna Seibert on December 25, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mary Ann was the fifth child of seven children and the only girl. She characterized her childhood as very happy and blessed. The family lived in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She attended St. Thomas Catholic School and Notre Dame Academy. Shortly after graduating, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame, where she made her profession of vows on August 20, 1956.

Sister Mary Kevan continued her education at Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University) and later became a graduate of Theological Studies at Providence College, Rhode Island. She also studied at Regina Mundi, Rome, Italy. Sister felt especially honored to be educated in theology because it gave her the direct opportunity to make Christ known to those she taught and worked with. This inspired Sister Mary Kevan as she ministered as a teacher at several elementary schools in the dioceses of Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

She went on to teach religion at Notre Dame Academy for fifteen years. There she was moderator of the student council. Sister also ministered in community leadership as the Director of Formation and Assistant Provincial. She served on the boards of several SND-sponsored ministries and local boards as well. In 1988, Sister became Chancellor of the newly established Diocese of Lexington, a position she held for eleven years. Later she ministered at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Camp Springs, Kentucky, as Parish Life Collaborator /Administrator for eight years.

After over 57 years of religious and educational ministry, Sister retired to Lourdes Hall. There she enjoyed reading, listening to music, and corresponding with family and friends. Her love of family, especially her brothers, was immense.

Sister Mary Kevan Seibert went home to God peacefully on October 3, 2020. Sister is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers William Seibert and Edward, Robert, and Thomas Ruberg. She is survived by her dear brothers Ronald and Donald Seibert and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health-care restrictions on gatherings, a private Catholic Mass will take place at St. Joseph Heights chapel, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. A celebration of Sister Mary Kevan’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Covington, KY