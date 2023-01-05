Obituaries » Mary Angel

Burial Date: January 10, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Jan. 10, 5 - 7 p.m.

Mary “Jean” Angel of Independence, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born on October 14, 1943. Jean never met a stranger; she was a social butterfly always keeping herself busy and had a fiery sense of humor. She was a natural caregiver who loved her friends and family deeply. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing bingo, thrifting, and spending time at the Independence Senior Center where she also volunteered. Jean was a mom, mawmaw, sister, and friend who will be missed beyond measure for her generosity, comforting smile, and warm motherly touch.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Green and her husband of 53 years, Cleveland Russell Angel.

She is survived by her loving children, Patsy (Rick) Piercefield and Paul (Debbie) Angel; beloved grandchildren, Niki (Zach) Hon, Justin Piercefield, Courtney (Qais) Zai, Jamie Lewis, Brooke Blackaby, Nathan Angel, and Ariana Angel; 5 great-grandchildren; close companion, Dave Kraemer; siblings, Kathy Manning, Richard Green, Thomas (Terri) Green, Doug (Marsha) Green, and Donald (Anita) Green; and her many close friends at the Independence Senior Center.

A gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Memorial donations can be made in Jean’s name to the Independence Senior Center, 2001 Jack Woods Pkwy, Independence, KY 41051.